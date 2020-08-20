SI.com
The Frankie Collins Blog: This is Why I Committed to Michigan...

Frankie Collins

Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) point guard Frankie Collins, one of the most dominant floor generals in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Michigan over Auburn, Kansas, Georgetown, USC and others. He wrote an exclusive blog for SI All-American breaking down his thought process behind picking the Wolverines.

What’s up world, it’s Frankie Collins and I just committed to Michigan!

I’m really excited to announce this here and I wanted to break down the thought process behind my decision.

I just really felt more of a family atmosphere at Michigan, and I felt like it was the best place for me to grow as a person and as a basketball player.

Because of this pandemic we’re in I wasn’t able to visit Michigan, but I had a few Zoom calls and I definitely felt comfortable with everything I saw.

They’re just really genuine there and they really care about me and helping me succeed.

Also, Coach Juwan (Howard) is really close with my family; he and my uncle have been close for a while. I would always see him around growing up and take pictures with him.

I think the first picture I took with Coach was from third grade them seventh grade and more after that.

707FC965-DDB9-499C-AE5A-3F39A4E98719
Frankie Collins as a third grader with Juwan Howard. (Photo: Collins Family)

I know he’ll take care of me there, no question.

I think not being able to make visits forced me to talk to the coaching staff more and that brought us closer together.

To be honest, I was leaning toward Auburn earlier, but I talked it over with my family and took my time and decided Michigan was the best fit for me.

I’m glad I took my time and thought everything out because I know I’m at the right place.

I love their system because they play through their point guard and through a lot of ball screens. In that system it’s easier to create and play off of your instincts.

My dad actually told Coach Juwan that I was coming there first and then I called him and he and the whole staff welcomed me to the family.

It just got me more excited after talking to them!

Now, I’m working on bringing more talented guys with me!

I’ve been talking with Chet (Holmgren) a little and so I’m really trying hard to get him. We also offered Hunter Sallis too and so I’m working on him. I think we’d be tough together in the backcourt.

It’s a big relief to have the decision over and done with.

Now I don’t have to have all of these coaches calling me. After a while it was getting stressful, but now that it’s over I’m just happy!

I’m just really excited to get things going and continue to build our relationship until I get there.

OK, I just wanted to explain what I was thinking and how I came up with my decision a little more for you.

I appreciate you reading!

Go Blue!

