The Scoot Henderson Blog: Pandemic Dominance, 'Rick and Morty,' Recruitment and More

Scoot Henderson is an SI All-American nominee who turned in a dominant sophomore season at Kell (Marietta, Ga.) to the tune of 24 points, five rebounds and six assists a game. He kept the momentum going this summer despite the pandemic with Game Elite (Ga.), dominating all comers. Now a junior, Henderson has everyone from Auburn to Alabama to Georgia to N.C. State to Florida State, among others, all applying the full-court recruitment press. Now, Henderson has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, this is Scoot Henderson and I’m giving you a look into my life on and off the court in my new Sports Illustrated blog.

I feel blessed to be able to have played in about five tournaments this summer because most guys aren’t playing at all with the pandemic going on.

It’s a great opportunity for me to be able to show what I’ve been working on.

It’s definitely different, not having the coaches there and all of the fans, but the intensity is still high on the court. We all know that the coaches are watching the livestream, so I actually feel like it’s boosted the intensity a little bit more.

As a competitor, I love that.

I’m not the kind of player who gets affected by not having the people in the stands; I’m always gonna go hard no matter what.

It’s been about two months since the college coaches could contact me directly, but I’m still enjoying it. The first night it was crazy; I had about 15 college coaches hitting me up.

N.C. State has been really active with me lately, Xavier too. Other than that Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech and a few others are keeping in touch too.

I actually had Zoom calls with Ole Miss and Alabama recently. It was pretty cool; I got a chance to get to know the coaches a little better and get more information about how they play.

I’m wide open with my recruitment at this point.

Growing up I was never a fan of any particular college basketball team; I was more into football and I loved Oregon’s jerseys!

I used to play football too, and I was pretty nasty out there! Haha!

I played running back and wide receiver, basically any position the coach needed me to play. I got hurt in the eighth grade and that’s when I wasn’t feeling it as much. I played one more year then I let it go.

Duke sent me a letter to come to their football camp and everything.

I don’t know if I’ve completely closed the door on football, but I know I still got it!

We started school on Monday, and it went well.

We had Zoom calls with the class and different stuff like that. My academic goal for the semester is to maintain my 3.5 GPA and raise to around a 3.8.

I think my favorite subject is gonna be Science this year. I’ve always been interested in Science. I’m a hands-on learner, so I enjoy participating in the experiments.

Here in Georgia, they haven’t made a decision about when we’ll start the season. I think it will happen, but we’ll have to see how it goes; they may push it back a month or so.

If that’s the case that’s just an advantage for me because it just gives me more time to be prepared.

OK, so like most teenagers I listen to a lot of music; I think Lil Baby is the best rapper right now. Meek Mill is always a good option and Polo G too.

They’re definitely on shuffle before I play.

I watch a lot of “Rick and Morty” too, that’s probably the best show out right now if you’re into cartoons. I like “Solar Opposites” too, so definitely check those out if you haven’t already.

I’m actually in Santa Rosa, Florida right now on vacation and we’re right next to the beach and I’m loving it.

It’s been fun just chilling and catching up with the family.

Me and my sisters actually worked out on the beach and it was tough! I was tired, but my sisters were exhausted! One of them even quit, but we got it in. Haha!

I do want to put you guys on to my favorite snacks too! Starburst Duos are the best snack out right now. It’s two flavors in one! Can’t beat that!

OK, guys I’ve gotta get going, but I appreciate you reading. I’ll be back soon with another blog, but don’t forget to stay safe, wear a mask and wash your hands.

Until next time!

