SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite High School Basketball Players Dish on Hardwood New Year’s Resolutions

Jason Jordan

At 6-foot-9 and a chiseled 220 pounds, Scotland (Penn.) forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield doesn’t share a large majority of the country’s desire to drop the pounds in 2021. Plus, he’s already a strong student, so the honor roll isn’t something he has to aspire to; that means his complete focus for the cliché New Year’s resolutions can be centered around the hardwood.

RELATED: Chet Holmgren is the No. 1 player in the SI99

We caught up with Huntley-Hatfield and a handful of other elite players around the country and had them dish on what their on-court New Year’s resolutions were for 2021.

Here’s what they said.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Scotland (Penn.), 2022

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To dominate the whole game instead of part of the game. That means I need to improve on my endurance. I genuinely believe that I am the best player in the nation or a consensus top five player. I feel like with my abilities combined with an improved stamina I can be unstoppable.”

Jayden Epps, Kings Fork (Suffolk, Va.), 2022

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To get more athletic and play above the rim more. I’ve always wanted to add that element to my game, so that’s what m I’m working on. Also, playing smarter and thinking the game though. That just makes me more dangerous.”

DaRon Holmes, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 2021

College: Dayton

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To become an all-around better player in everything. I want to become quicker and continue developing a high basketball IQ.”

Frankie Collins
Frankie Collins is one of the top point guards in the country.Getty

Frankie Collins, Coronado (Henderson, Nev.), 2021

College: Michigan

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To continue to work on my strengths and continue working on my weakness. I want to grow mentally and grow in every aspect in the game of basketball.”

Gradey Dick, Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), 2022

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To do whatever it takes to get my team to GEICO Nationals. Whatever that means, I’m gonna do it. I really want that national title, and I feel like we have the pieces to get it done. I’m just gonna do my part.”

Kwame Evans, Baltimore (Md.) Poly, 2023

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To be stronger on the court and improve my ball handling and have more awareness on defense. I want to better my craft to get to where I want to get at in the future.”

Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (Ill.), 2021

College: Michigan State

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To try to be more invested and work more on the mental side of the game. Just making sure I’m mentally ready for games and practices and making sure I’m doing whatever I can mentally to be the best player I can be. Being better mentally and becoming stronger in that area will allow me to improve naturally on all the physical parts of the game that take place on the court.”

Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City, Okla.), 2021

College: Auburn

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To shoot better off the dribble from three and learn to be a better leader on the court. I want to be better at those things because I want to be prepared and be successful at the next level and the level above that.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poster of the Week: Kennedy Chandler

Jason Jordan

Elite 2022 PG BJ Edwards Taking Time After Cutting List

Edwards has officially cut his list down to six schools.

Jason Jordan

Elite 2022 SG Gradey Dick Cuts List to Eight

Oklahoma State, Kansas, Baylor and others make the cut for the talented scoring guard.

Jason Jordan

Looking Back at the Weekend on the 2021 CFB Recruiting Trail

SI All-American takes a look at several happenings on the recruiting trail from this past weekend

Edwin Weathersby II

Caleb Williams looks back on Christmas, ahead to the Cotton Bowl

No. 1 recruit doing recruiting of his own with the cycle coming to an end

Caleb Williams

Julian Phillps Remains Focused After Productive Summer

Phillips picked up seven new offers this summer despite limited play due to the pandemic.

Jason Jordan

Camar Wheaton commits to Alabama

The SI99 RB has announced his commitment to run for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Edwin Weathersby II

SI99 Hoops: Players on the Brink

Only a finite number of basketball players from the class of 2021 could make the final SI99. Which prospects just missed the cut?

SI All-American

2020 Honorable Mention SI All-Americans

SI All-American rounds out 2020 accolades with honorable mention selections

SI All-American

Elite HS Hoopers Share Which NBA Stars Skill Set They Want for Christmas

Kevin Durant's elite skill set was a popular pick for the top high school stars.

Jason Jordan