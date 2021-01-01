Elite High School Basketball Players Dish on Hardwood New Year’s Resolutions

At 6-foot-9 and a chiseled 220 pounds, Scotland (Penn.) forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield doesn’t share a large majority of the country’s desire to drop the pounds in 2021. Plus, he’s already a strong student, so the honor roll isn’t something he has to aspire to; that means his complete focus for the cliché New Year’s resolutions can be centered around the hardwood.

We caught up with Huntley-Hatfield and a handful of other elite players around the country and had them dish on what their on-court New Year’s resolutions were for 2021.

Here’s what they said.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Scotland (Penn.), 2022

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To dominate the whole game instead of part of the game. That means I need to improve on my endurance. I genuinely believe that I am the best player in the nation or a consensus top five player. I feel like with my abilities combined with an improved stamina I can be unstoppable.”

Jayden Epps, Kings Fork (Suffolk, Va.), 2022

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To get more athletic and play above the rim more. I’ve always wanted to add that element to my game, so that’s what m I’m working on. Also, playing smarter and thinking the game though. That just makes me more dangerous.”

DaRon Holmes, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 2021

College: Dayton

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To become an all-around better player in everything. I want to become quicker and continue developing a high basketball IQ.”

Frankie Collins is one of the top point guards in the country. Getty

Frankie Collins, Coronado (Henderson, Nev.), 2021

College: Michigan

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To continue to work on my strengths and continue working on my weakness. I want to grow mentally and grow in every aspect in the game of basketball.”

Gradey Dick, Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), 2022

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To do whatever it takes to get my team to GEICO Nationals. Whatever that means, I’m gonna do it. I really want that national title, and I feel like we have the pieces to get it done. I’m just gonna do my part.”

Kwame Evans, Baltimore (Md.) Poly, 2023

College: Undecided

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To be stronger on the court and improve my ball handling and have more awareness on defense. I want to better my craft to get to where I want to get at in the future.”

Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (Ill.), 2021

College: Michigan State

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To try to be more invested and work more on the mental side of the game. Just making sure I’m mentally ready for games and practices and making sure I’m doing whatever I can mentally to be the best player I can be. Being better mentally and becoming stronger in that area will allow me to improve naturally on all the physical parts of the game that take place on the court.”

Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City, Okla.), 2021

College: Auburn

My New Year’s resolution for basketball is… “To shoot better off the dribble from three and learn to be a better leader on the court. I want to be better at those things because I want to be prepared and be successful at the next level and the level above that.”