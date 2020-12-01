SI All-American Candidate Ike Cornish Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Ike Cornish

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds

School: Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College

Committed to: Maryland

Frame: Lean, built and long frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Cornish is an elite athlete who uses his size, quickness and lateral movement to get to his spots on the court. He’s agile with great footwork and thrives as a finisher who can deliver “wow” plays above the rim.

Instincts: Cornish anticipates well on both ends of the floor, especially on defense, where his length enables him to chart a high number of deflections. Offensively, he makes great reads off the high screen and can knock down the perimeter jump shot most effectively from the catch-and-shoot. Cornish also anticipates well as a rebounder.

Polish: Cornish is constantly moving and at his best when he’s going downhill attacking. He’s a capable playmaker and has good vision as a passer. Defensively, his length bothers opposing guards and enables him to hound them on the wing. He’s typically under control and doesn’t tend to force bad shots.

Bottom Line: Cornish is a big guard who checks off a lot of boxes on offense as a three-level scorer with a motor. His defensive versatility and tenacity make him more complete. Expect Cornish’s stock to continue to rise over the next year and his impact to be felt early at Maryland.