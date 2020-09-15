The Jabari Smith Jr. Blog: Exploring All Options, Economics, Gunna and More

Jabari Smith Jr. is a consensus top 10 player in the 2021 class and one of the most versatile players in the country, regardless of class. This season he averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Sandy Creek (Ga.), and has everyone from Tennessee to Auburn to Georgia to Georgia Tech, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Smith has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey what’s going on world, this is Jabari Smith back at you again with another Sports Illustrated blog!

We’re back in school right now, and things are a lot different.

We go in-person half the week and then you do virtual the other half of the week. It’s pretty cool being able to be home for half of the week, but it’s crazy how my last year of high school is so different.

Right now, I’m liking my Economics and Statistics classes the most.

I’ve already started workouts with my team, and, of course, I workout every day individually.

I get into the gym with my team as much as possible with my team; I just want to build a stronger bond in my last year and hopefully win states.

The latest on the recruitment is that I’m exploring every option.

I’m exploring the G League option and the pro options overseas as well as the schools that I’m looking at. The schools that are recruiting me the most consistently is Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t have a list or anything like that, but those are the schools I talk to all the time.

I’m constantly talking to my family about everything, and we all agree that we’re exploring everything.

I want to watch the G League guys this season and see how they develop and I’ll probably talk to them to see how they’re liking it.

I want to get their perspective on everything to have all of the information.

With the colleges, I talk to them pretty regularly and I’m just continuing to build the relationship with the staff.

I’m not in a hurry with this decision. I want to take my time and make the right decision.

On the music side, I’m still listening to my favorite rapper Gunna. I recently started listening to some old Drake too, but I keep it Atlanta with Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug and all of them.

I loved seeing the NBA guys boycott a couple weeks back. I really feel like it’s a step in the right direction, and they’re not just talking.

I’m really here for all of it; I love how supportive the NBA is with it too!

OK guys that’s it for now, thanks for reading and check back soon for my next blog.

