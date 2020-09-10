SI.com
Elite Combo Guard Skyy Clark is Down to Four

Jason Jordan

On Wednesday, Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy combo guard Skyy Clark wrote in his SI All-American blog that he would be making a substantial cut to his list of college suitors the following day.

He made good on that promise dropping from 10 to four; Kentucky, North Carolina, Memphis and UCLA all made the cut while DePaul, Michigan, USC, Tennessee State, Oregon and Kansas all dropped off.

If you’ve been paying attention, the winners all make sense; Clark has built a strong bond with each of the coaching staffs and talks to the head coaches on a regular basis.

Clark told Sports Illustrated earlier this week that he and his “love” hearing old stories from North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and how “inspiring” it was to hear about comparisons to Jacque Vaughn, Williams’ former star when he was the head coach at Kansas.

Each school offers a viable path to his dream of making it to the NBA with the potential for immediate playing time, assuming that current guards follow the one-and-done plan.

Still, don’t expect much news on this front in the immediate future; Clark said that he’ll dial back recruiting news for a time to focus on his decision and adjusting to a new school. Clark transferred to Brentwood from Heritage Christian (Northridge, Calif.), where he averaged 26 points a game last season.

