Jabari Smith Jr. is a consensus top 10 player in the 2021 class and one of the most versatile players in the country, regardless of class. This season he averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Sandy Creek (Ga.), and has everyone from Tennessee to Auburn to Georgia to Georgia Tech, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Smith has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, this is Jabari Smith back at it again with another blog so let’s get into it!

With everything going on I’m happy that I’ve been able to stay active this whole time. That’s really all I need so this whole pandemic hasn’t been as bad for me.

I miss summer ball so much!

Just the competition and traveling with my team (Atlanta Celtics). Basketball doesn’t last forever so when it’s taken away it just hurts even more. I definitely feel like my love has grown for the game in this time off.

We all take it for granted, especially just competing in games.

I think I’ve gotten better in this time off.

My handles have gotten better and my strength; I can take bumps and finish through contact better now. That and my bounce has gotten better too. I’ve worked a lot on my explosion and it’s paying off. I think I’ve added about three inches or more to my vertical.

Other than that, I’ve got a lot of free time, like everyone else, and I’m mostly just playing the video games and sometimes I’ll hang out with friends in small numbers, staying safe with social distance.

I’ve done a few Zoom calls here recently; I did one with Tennessee and that went great. Coach (Rick) Barnes and the assistants were on and we just talked about a lot of different things.

I’m planning Zoom calls with Georgia and Auburn soon.

The most recent school to reach out was North Carolina. I talked to Coach (Roy) Williams and Coach (Hubert) Davis.

I can say that being home has made me think more and more about recruitment. I think a lot about the offers I have now and where I want to be in the future.

It’s really showing me how hard it’s gonna be to make a decision!

I think just having this time to think will move my decision up sooner than it would’ve been, but, either way, I’m gonna take my time and make the right decision for me.

OK guys I’ve gotta get back to work in this gym, but thanks for reading and make sure you check back in with me soon for another blog.

Take care.

