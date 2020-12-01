SI All-American Candidate Jaden Akins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Jaden Akins

Projected Position: Point Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 160 pounds

School: Ypsilanti (Mich.) Ypsi Prep Academy

Committed to: Michigan State



Frame: Lean build with plenty of room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Akins doesn’t play above the rim, but his combination of shiftiness, speed and quickness devastates the opposition on both ends of the floor.

Instincts: Akins seemingly thinks the game three plays ahead, always surveying the defense to find openings or matchups to exploit. He’s masterful at anticipating on both ends and keeps his motor in overdrive.

Polish: Akins is always in control and doesn’t waste movement. He’s an efficient threat to score at all three levels, and his vision is impeccable whether he’s running the show in the halfcourt or getting out in transition.

Bottom Line: Akins’ ability to keep the defense off balance with his three-level scoring ability is exceptional and the main reason he’ll thrive in Tom Izzo’s system next season.