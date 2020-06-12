SI All-American
Elite PG Jaden Bradley to Transfer to IMG Academy

Jason Jordan

After bringing a state title to Cannon School (Concord, N.C.) and winning state player of the year honors this past season, rising junior point guard Jaden Bradley has decided to transfer to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his final two years of high school.

“I just felt like this move would help me develop at a higher level,” Bradley told Sport Illustrated. “I know most of the guys there on the team and I know that I would be pushing myself every day in practice. I feel like this will help me grow in a lot of ways on and off the court.”

This past season, 6-foot-4 star led the Cougars to a 27-6 record averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals a game.

Bradley is being pursued by everyone from Kentucky to North Carolina to Michigan, among many others.

Now, he’ll join the reigning GEICO Nationals champs who feature fellow elite stars like Jarace Walker and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The Ascenders won the national title in 2019, the 2020 GEICO Nationals tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I went down there and toured the campus a couple weeks ago and the facilities are crazy,” Bradley said. “It’s really a college feel. I think we’ll have the talent to do some special things there next season. I think we may get a couple more pieces, but the whole vibe down there is guys working hard and pushing through their limits. I feel like that’s what will make all of us successful. I just felt like it was time to take my game to the next level.” 

