SI All-American Candidate Jaden Hardy Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Jaden Hardy
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
School: Henderson (Nev.) Coronado
Schools of Interest: Arizona, Kentucky, Arizona, Georgetown and Illinois, among others. 

Frame: Lean and strong, Hardy is able to overpower players at this level with his stature. 

Athleticism: Hardy gets wherever he wants to on the floor because of his speed and quickness. He uses his long arms to his advantage on both ends of the floor, whether deflecting passes on the defensive end or shooting over the top of smaller guards from the perimeter and mid-range.

Instincts: A potent scorer on all three levels who masterfully picks his spots, Hardy is, arguably, equally potent as a playmaker. His ball-handling ability is elite and he’s shifty enough to blow by defenders at-will, draw defenses or get a piece of the paint and kick out.

Polish: Hardy plays with great pace and has a great blend to allow plays to formulate organically and call his own number when it’s time. His scoring ability separates him from the pack, and he’ll transition easily as a high-level scorer at the college level. 

Bottom Line: Hardy is a defense’s worst nightmare because he adds a nonstop motor with his scoring prowess, which translates into dominance. His elite scoring ability will keep him in contention to be a high draft pick when the time comes. 

Basketball

