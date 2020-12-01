SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Jahmai Mashack

Projected Position: Small Forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

School: Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Etiwanda

Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.



Athleticism: Mashack is a tough, big scoring guard whose gritty athleticism is his calling card on both ends of the floor. Mashack has great footwork and quickness, enabling him to get to his spots on the floor with ease. His strength and motor are what separate him as a backcourt prospect.

Instincts: Mashack has great anticipation, particularly on the defensive end where he hounds the ball and also plays passing lanes with great skill. His stifling defensive pressure and size make him a lockdown defender on the wing, and he’s strong enough to guard the paint as well. Offensively, he continues to improve and evolve as a scorer.

Polish: Mashack remains in attack mode and picks his spots well on the offensive end. He lets plays develop but has the ability to make plays for himself and his teammates. His size and strength enable him to shine as a rebounder, and he regularly creates easy scoring opportunities for himself and teammates by cutting and slashing to the rim.

Bottom Line: Mashack is a workhorse in the backcourt who will likely take on the task of locking down the opposing team’s best perimeter threat, an invaluable trait that's the main reason why he’ll make an early impact at Tennessee.