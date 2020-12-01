SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Jahmai Mashack
Projected Position: Small Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds
School: Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Etiwanda
Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Mashack is a tough, big scoring guard whose gritty athleticism is his calling card on both ends of the floor. Mashack has great footwork and quickness, enabling him to get to his spots on the floor with ease. His strength and motor are what separate him as a backcourt prospect.

Instincts: Mashack has great anticipation, particularly on the defensive end where he hounds the ball and also plays passing lanes with great skill. His stifling defensive pressure and size make him a lockdown defender on the wing, and he’s strong enough to guard the paint as well. Offensively, he continues to improve and evolve as a scorer.

Polish: Mashack remains in attack mode and picks his spots well on the offensive end. He lets plays develop but has the ability to make plays for himself and his teammates. His size and strength enable him to shine as a rebounder, and he regularly creates easy scoring opportunities for himself and teammates by cutting and slashing to the rim.

Bottom Line: Mashack is a workhorse in the backcourt who will likely take on the task of locking down the opposing team’s best perimeter threat, an invaluable trait that's the main reason why he’ll make an early impact at Tennessee.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Terquavion Smith is a shooting guard prospect from Farmville Central High School in Farmville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Jakai Robinson is a shooting guard prospect from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Robinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Mason Miller Highlights and Evaluation

Mason Miller is a power forward from Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn. Miller is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American