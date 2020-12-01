SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Jakai Robinson
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
School: Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian Academy
Committed to: Miami

Frame: Thin build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond. 

Athleticism: Robinson doesn’t overwhelm athletically, but he’s quick and agile and consistently goes by his defender. He also has the strength to finish through contact when he’s in the paint. 

Instincts: Robinson’s greatest asset is his shooting ability from NBA range. He’s become more of a playmaker over the past couple of years, which keeps the defense off-balance. Robinson has a high IQ coming off ball screens and picks his spots well as a scorer.

Polish: Robinson is a dangerous shooter from the perimeter, but his ball-handling ability and quickness enable him to get to the mid-range where he’s equally efficient. That element makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition.

Bottom Line: Robinson will earn his time on the floor at Miami because of his ability to fill it up from all over the floor. Expect his stock to continue to rise in Jim Larrañaga’s fast-paced system, which should bode well for his looks offensively. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Terquavion Smith is a shooting guard prospect from Farmville Central High School in Farmville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

Jahmai Mashack is a shooting guard prospect from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Mashack is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Mason Miller Highlights and Evaluation

Mason Miller is a power forward from Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn. Miller is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American