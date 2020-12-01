SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Jakai Robinson

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

School: Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian Academy

Committed to: Miami

Frame: Thin build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Robinson doesn’t overwhelm athletically, but he’s quick and agile and consistently goes by his defender. He also has the strength to finish through contact when he’s in the paint.

Instincts: Robinson’s greatest asset is his shooting ability from NBA range. He’s become more of a playmaker over the past couple of years, which keeps the defense off-balance. Robinson has a high IQ coming off ball screens and picks his spots well as a scorer.

Polish: Robinson is a dangerous shooter from the perimeter, but his ball-handling ability and quickness enable him to get to the mid-range where he’s equally efficient. That element makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition.

Bottom Line: Robinson will earn his time on the floor at Miami because of his ability to fill it up from all over the floor. Expect his stock to continue to rise in Jim Larrañaga’s fast-paced system, which should bode well for his looks offensively.