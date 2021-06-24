The Jalen Lewis Blog: Peach Jam, USA Basketball, Busy Summer, Polo G and More

Lewis is one of the most versatile players in the country, regardless of class.

Jalen Lewis is the top frontcourt player in the 2023 class with a who’s who of college suitors like Duke, Kentucky, UCLA, Stanford, California, Michigan and others all in pursuit. This season he averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game at Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.). Now, Lewis has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up world, Jalen Lewis here and I’m kicking off my new blog with Sports Illustrated just to give you guys an inside look at my life and what I do on a day-to-day basis.

Well, like every summer since the eighth grade, this summer is gonna be pretty crazy!

I have multiple tournaments with my summer team, Team WhyNot, and we’re practicing and getting ready for Peach Jam. That runs from July 12-25.

Right after that I go to USA Basketball for tryouts, and if I make that team that will last from July 27 until early August when we go to compete in Argentina!

I’m pretty packed! No time for relaxing like most kids my age, but that’s what comes with the grind of basketball.

It’s cool for me though; basketball has always been my getaway. When I’m out there I feel safe and in control. I love everything about the game!

On June 15, the college coaches could finally contact the guys in my class directly and it was a lot of fun!

It definitely lived up to the hype!

All of the colleges started calling right at midnight.

The first school to call me was Cal and it just went crazy after that.

I talked to Texas Tech, Arizona State, Kentucky, Duke, Cal, Stanford, Michigan, Gonzaga, Florida State, UCLA and a couple others.

I was constantly picking up the phone. I’d end one call and hop right on another one. It was a lot!

In all I talked to around 15 schools on that day.

I would like to try and get in a couple of visits this summer, probably to the local schools since my schedule is so crazy. But we’ll see how it goes.

I’m taking my time with everything for the most part. I’ll probably wait until after USA Basketball to think about cutting my list down or anything like that.

Right now, all of my focus is on Peach Jam.

I feel like we have a strong chance. The only thing we don’t have is experience together like most other teams because we haven’t been playing together as much as some teams. We’re playing in a couple of tournaments before Peach Jam though, and I think people will start to see what’s up.

We’ve got Kylan Boswell and Jared McCain and they just won the CIF over Sierra Canyon and went crazy! In my opinion those are two of the top guards in the nation and everyone will be able to see that soon!

So, as you guys can see my schedule is usually hectic, but when I need to disconnect and just take a break I like to hang out with my friends and play NBA 2K.

I’ve got to say that I’m one of the best 2K players out there too! My player on the game is probably the best player there is! Haha!

I like to listen to a lot of music too; I’m listening to Polo G’s new album “Hall of Fame” right now. It’s tough so go check that out if you haven’t!

I like Lil Durk, Uzi, Lil Baby and a couple other guys.

I have to say that I was proud that I finished strong in the classroom with a 3.6 GPA this past year too. My grades are very important to me, and I’m definitely going for the 4.0 next year!

OK everyone I want to thank you for reading, but I have to get going so I’ll let you go!

I’ll check in with you guys again soon so check back soon.

Take care.

