Elite 2022 PG Jayden Epps Commits to Illinois

Two days after the NCAA’s first live period of the summer, Team Loaded (Va.) point guard Jayden Epps has decided to come off the board and commit to Illinois.

Epps, a rising senior, picked the Fighting Illini over N.C. State, Connecticut and Kansas.

“It was the relationship that I have with the coaching staff and the system that they run,” Epps said. “They really prioritized me and showed me that they wanted me there. I really trust in what they’re doing there and I feel like that’s the place where I’d be the most successful.”

Epps decommitted from Providence in May and said going through the process the second time around was most beneficial because he was able to get out and visit colleges.

Before June 1, the pandemic shut down recruiting travel for more than a year.

“There’s so much more that you learn about people and the environment when you’re actually there,” Epps said. “It was the best decision to open it up and now I know I’m going where I’m supposed to be.”

Last season, Epps dominated the competition to the tune of 28 points a game for the Bulldogs. When the pandemic sidelined the summer circuit, Epps concentrated on individual workouts and strengthened his all-around game.

Last fall, he led the Seen Circuit, an elite league in Virginia, in scoring at 26 points a game.

This spring, Epps is averaging 17 points a game for Team Loaded (Va.) on the adidas 3SSB, where he starred this past weekend.

Epps joins St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio) shooting guard Sencire Harris and Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.) shooting guard Reggie Bass to form Illinois’ 2022 haul thus far.

“It’s such a relief to have this decision out of the way,” Epps said. “Coach (Brad) Underwood is gonna hand me the keys from day one and I’m gonna work for everything like I always have. They feel like I can come in and be a difference maker, and I know this is the best fit for me in every way.”