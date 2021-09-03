September 3, 2021
Overtime Elite (OTE) Signs Elite 2022 Wing Jaylen Martin

Martin joins a talented group of high school stars to form OTE's new pro league.
Martin joins a talented group of high school stars to form OTE's new pro league.

Overtime continued its torrent run of signing elite high school prospects this week, snagging elite 2022 wing Jaylen Martin to its newly formed pro league, Overtime Elite (OTE).

Martin opted for OTE over Florida, Georgia, Georgetown, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Texas Tech and Ole Miss.

Martin averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists this summer with NightRydas (Fla.) in the Nike EYBL.

RELATED: OTE signs Francis "LeBron" Lopez

The 6-foot-6 athlete, who hails from Florida State University School (Tallahassee, Fla.), held a 4.2 GPA last year, and his hoops IQ is equally impressive as a playmaker and an effective two-way wing, who can guard multiple positions on the floor.

“Jaylen is a dynamic wing that has a packaged creativity, athleticism and a crafty offensive feel,” said Brandon Williams, Head of OTE Basketball Operations. “He is embracing the challenge of competing with and against elite peers day in and day out and that’s what we’re about at OTE.“

Earlier this week, OTE announced the signing of OTE Kok Yat, Malik Bowman, Dominick Barlow and Bryson Warren.

That group will join fellow elite players like Jalen Lewis, Bryce Griggs, Amen and Ausar Thompson Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley and Jai Smith.

RELATED: OTE to launch new pro league

Every OTE player will earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.

OTE’s new league will commence in September. 

