Peach Jam: Jazian Gortman Taking His Time With Recruitment

Gortman has already taken visits to Florida State and Wake Forest.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Jazian Gortman has enough on his plate dealing with the elite level competition in his Nike EYBL and Peach Jam debuts, but after getting in two official visits under his belt before the NCAA live periods kicked off earlier this month, Gortman said it’s a constant reminder that his big decision looms.

“Right now, I’m just focusing on Peach Jam,” Gortman said. “Just seeing all the coaches at the games is cool, but I sort of block it all out. I notice them, but it doesn’t affect me. I definitely think about the decision though. That’s a big one.”

Gortman took official visits to Florida State and Wake Forest last month and plans to visit Alabama, N.C. State and Miami after the live periods end.

“The Florida State visit was great, I loved it,” Gortman told SI. “The staff was great, and the facilities were top of the line. Tallahassee felt like Columbia, so it really felt like home.”

All five schools have made their presence felt at Gortman’s games all week.

Last week in Nike EYBL play, Gortman averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game, but the only individual stat he’s concerned about is his turnovers (3.6 per game).

“I’m playing OK,” Gortman said. “I just have to cut down on my turnovers and I’ll be alright. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Gortman burst onto the scene last summer at the On The Radar Hoops event, scoring 30 points against Team Thad, another Nike EYBL team.

Before that game, Gortman’s offers were mostly from mid majors, since then he’s become a hot commodity with high major coaches.

Gortman plans to stay home to finish out his high school career after averaging 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals a game for Keenan (Columbia, S.C.) last season.

“Right now, I’m focused on playing,” Gortman said. “I just want to take it up a level in every way to help my team win. I’ll deal with the recruitment after all of this.”