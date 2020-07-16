SI All-American
Elite Wing Jonathan Kuminga Latest to Take G League Route

Jason Jordan

Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) wing Jonathan Kuminga is the latest high school basketball star to take the G League’s Professional Pathway Program, the 6-foot-8 do-it-all athlete announced Wednesday night.  

Kuminga chose the G League over Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech; he also announced that he would be reclassifying from 2021 to 2020.

RELATED: Kuminga Speaks on Social Injustice

Many thought the Red Raiders were a legitimate contender to land Kuminga since his older brother Joel Ntambwe suits up for them, but as a projected lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the lure of getting there quicker was too much to pass up.

Salaries for high school stars who made the jump to the G League this year have reportedly ranged from $300,000-$500,000 for the year. Kuminga would likely earn near the top tier of that range.

A native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kuminga has only been in the U.S. since 2016. He’s been a dominant force from the beginning.

This past season, Kuminga averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game despite being hampered with injuries for most of the year.

Kuminga has a pro body, a versatile skill set and a motor that remains in overdrive. Kuminga is a legitimate three-level scorer with elite athleticism who uses his brute strength to finish through contact efficiently, rebound and defend multiple positions.

Now, Kuminga will team up with fellow high school stars turned G Leaguers, including SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix.

