SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American TV: Top 2021 F Jonathan Kuminga Speaks on Social Injustice In Democratic Republic of Congo

Jason Jordan

It’s not that Jonathan Kuminga was refreshing his timeline to see if the four head coaches on his final list of colleges would speak out against social injustice, but, yes, he wanted to hear their response in this time.  

RELATED: Cade Cunningham speaks on social injustice

Back on May 22 when he narrowed his options to Auburn, Texas Tech, Duke, Kentucky or the G League, he did so partly because of the respect he had for the head coaches of the four colleges and his admiration for their character.

Three days later, George Floyd, a black man, died after being pinned beneath police officers, one of whom kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, as he was detained, sparking worldwide outrage and outcry against social injustice and racism.

RELATED: Pitt coach Jeff Capel 'Passionate' about change to social injustice

Floyd repeatedly told the officers that he couldn’t breathe.

The officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was later fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; the other three officers — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

In the aftermath, all four head coaches vehemently spoke out condemning racism and calling for change, a move Kuminga said he “needed to see.”

“That was super important,” Kuminga said. “They’re not just there being coaches, they really care about pretty much everything that’s going on. I was happy seeing that.”

RELATED: NCCU coach LeVelle Moton speaks out on police brutality

Kuminga came to the U.S. in 2016 from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he said he faced “worse” conditions with injustice.

“It’s not like out here,” Kuminga said. “Stuff happened every single day. A lot of people look up to me so speaking up is really gonna help a lot of people. A lot of people will feel like they’ve got someone there for them all the time that will want to help the country and help everybody.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The M.J. Rice Blog: Rehabbing Knee, Oak Hill, Recruitment, Pop Smoke and More

Rice is one of the top shooting guards in the country.

M.J. Rice

All on the Line: Caleb Williams Looks Back on Oklahoma Commitment, Elite 11

One of the most anticipated college football commitments of the class of 2021 came in from Caleb Williams over the weekend. The Oklahoma Sooner pledge looks back on the big news as well as his Elite 11 MVP award.

Caleb Williams

Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Caleb Williams, Brock Vandagriff

Oklahoma picked up a big commitment Saturday night from Caleb Williams. It originally had fellow Elite 11 representative Brock Vandagriff committed and SI All-American takes a closer look at each.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite Center Makur Maker An Instant Trailblazer With Commitment to Howard

Maker is the highest ranked player in the recruiting era to commit to a HBCU.

Jason Jordan

by

6uldv8

The Paolo Banchero Blog: 5-on-5's Again, Potential Package with Kennedy Chandler, Lil Durk and More

Banchero has a top six of Duke, Kentucky, Washington, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Arizona.

Paolo Banchero

Streetball Legend Professor Said Pandemic Produced Outside Training May Help Players

Professor is the most recognizable streetball player in the world.

Jason Jordan

Elite 11: All First-Off-The-Bus Team

Elite 11: All First-Off-The-Bus Team

SI All-American

Elite 11: Pro Day Video Gallery

The SI All-American staff was Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Elite 11 Finals. Look back on each and every pro day performance from the 20 participants and more.

SI All-American

Elite 11: Altmyer Recaps Performance, Talks FSU Commitment, Alabama

Quarterback Luke Altmyer looks back on his work at the Elite 11 Finals before updating his recruitment and the status of his Florida State commitment.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 11: SI All-American's Composite Ranking of the 20 QBs

After three days on site at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, SI All-American ranks all 20 competitors based solely on the competition.

SI All-American