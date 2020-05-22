SI All-American
Top Junior Wing Jonathan Kuminga is Down to Five

Jason Jordan

The top junior in the country took a big step toward ultimately deciding on a college, cutting his list of potential college suitors down from ten to five.  

RELATED: Elite HS Players Talk Kobe Bryant's Impact

Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) star Jonathan Kuminga, an SI All-American nominee, announced on Friday that he is officially down to Texas Tech, Auburn, Duke, Kentucky and the G League.

Still, the biggest question around Kuminga is whether he’ll reclassify from 2021 to 2020.

Earlier this month on Paul Biancardi’s podcast, Kuminga said that the chances of him reclassifying are “50-50.”

If he joined 2020, Kuminga would be projected to be a top five pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

RELATED: Elite Players Learn From "The Last Dance" Documentary

At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Kuminga has a pro body, a versatile skill set and a motor that remains in overdrive. Kuminga is a legitimate three-level scorer with elite athleticism who uses his brute strength to finish through contact efficiently, rebound and defend multiple positions.

Kuminga’s NBA draft projection makes the G League’s professional pathway program a legitimate contender to land him.

SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green chose that route, as did elite prospects Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix.

Their salaries will reportedly range from $300,000-$500,000 for the year. Kuminga would likely earn near the top tier of that range.

RELATED: Isaiah Todd Breaks Down G League Decision

As for the college route, the school with the most intriguing storyline on Kuminga’s final list is Texas Tech.

Red Raider forward Joel Ntambwe is Kuminga’s brother and will suit up for the first time next season after sitting out a year due to transfer rules.

No word yet on a timetable for Kuminga’s ultimate decision on college or reclassification.

