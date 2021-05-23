Jordan Brand Classic Roster Announced
Ten SI All-Americans, including the SIAA Player of the Year Chet Holmgren, were named to thesis year’s Jordan Brand Classic roster.
Holmgren dominated his senior season, posting 20.7 points, including shooting 80% from the field, 12.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.1 blocks a game for Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.).
The actual game has been cancelled due to the global pandemic.
Here’s a look at the full list.
Patrick Baldwin
Paolo Banchero
Tamar Bates
Charles Bediako
Nate Bittle
Malaki Branham
Kendall Brown
Kobe Bufkin
Kennedy Chandler
Max Christie
Daimion Collins
J.D. Davison
Moussa Diabate
Mike Foster
A.J. Griffin
Jaden Hardy
Nolan Hickman
Chet Holmgren
Bryce Hopkins
Caleb Houstan
Trevor Keels
Langston Love
Bryce McGowens
Aminu Mohammed
Efton Reid
Hunter Sallis
Jabari Smith
TyTy Washington
Peyton Watson
Benny Williams