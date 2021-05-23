Sports Illustrated home
Jordan Brand Classic Roster Announced

SIAA Player of the Year Chet Holmgren highlights list of JBC stars.
Author:
Publish date:

Ten SI All-Americans, including the SIAA Player of the Year Chet Holmgren, were named to thesis year’s Jordan Brand Classic roster.

Holmgren dominated his senior season, posting 20.7 points, including shooting 80% from the field, 12.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.1 blocks a game for Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.). 

The actual game has been cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Here’s a look at the full list.

Patrick Baldwin 

Paolo Banchero 

Tamar Bates 

Charles Bediako 

Nate Bittle

Malaki Branham 

Kendall Brown 

Kobe Bufkin 

Kennedy Chandler 

Max Christie 

Daimion Collins 

J.D. Davison 

Moussa Diabate 

Mike Foster

A.J. Griffin

Jaden Hardy 

Nolan Hickman 

Chet Holmgren 

Bryce Hopkins 

Caleb Houstan 

Trevor Keels 

Langston Love 

Bryce McGowens 

Aminu Mohammed 

Efton Reid

Hunter Sallis 

Jabari Smith 

TyTy Washington 

Peyton Watson 

Benny Williams

Judah Mintz
