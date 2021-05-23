Jordan Brand Classic Roster Announced

SIAA Player of the Year Chet Holmgren highlights list of JBC stars.

Ten SI All-Americans, including the SIAA Player of the Year Chet Holmgren, were named to thesis year’s Jordan Brand Classic roster.

Holmgren dominated his senior season, posting 20.7 points, including shooting 80% from the field, 12.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.1 blocks a game for Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.).

The actual game has been cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Here’s a look at the full list.

Patrick Baldwin

Paolo Banchero

Tamar Bates

Charles Bediako

Nate Bittle

Malaki Branham

Kendall Brown

Kobe Bufkin

Kennedy Chandler

Max Christie

Daimion Collins

J.D. Davison

Moussa Diabate

Mike Foster

A.J. Griffin

Jaden Hardy

Nolan Hickman

Chet Holmgren

Bryce Hopkins

Caleb Houstan

Trevor Keels

Langston Love

Bryce McGowens

Aminu Mohammed

Efton Reid

Hunter Sallis

Jabari Smith

TyTy Washington

Peyton Watson

Benny Williams