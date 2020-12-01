SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Jordan Hawkins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Jordan Hawkins
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds
School: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic
Committed to: Connecticut

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Hawkins is an elite athlete who plays above the rim and finishes plays with authority. Hawkins’ speed and agility are what allow him to get out in transition and dominate on the break, but his length and footwork make him a capable defender. 

Instincts: Hawkins plays with a high motor and often beats his man on leak-outs to the other end. He’s constantly moving on the perimeter and has the ability to score on all three levels which makes him even harder to contain. Hawkins has great anticipation as a defender and his length allows him to effectively guard multiple positions. 

Polish: Hawkins remains in attack mode and his change-of-speed bursts are typically calculated and effective from the perimeter and in transition. Hawkins’ perimeter jump shot is efficient, which makes him even more dangerous with the ball because defenders must be constantly aware of him flying to the rim. 

Bottom Line: Hawkins is an aggressive scorer who plays with a lot of energy and has the ability to score efficiently at all three levels. He’ll need to add muscle, but his mentality is fearless and his skill set is advanced, a combination that will make his impact felt early at UConn.

