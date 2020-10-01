SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite 2021 Wing Jordan Nesbitt Commits to Memphis

Jason Jordan

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Academy wing Jordan Nesbitt had never given a gift to someone else on his birthday, but Thursday on the day he turned 19, Nesbitt gave a valuable gift to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, committing to the Tigers over Illinois and Saint Louis.

“It was just the best fit for me and the best opportunity for me,” Nesbitt said. “I just felt like Memphis gives me the best chance to reach my dreams.”

RELATED: Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. II

Ironically, of the three, Memphis was the last to the party in terms of offering. The Tigers extended Nesbitt an offer on August 3.

Still, they made up significant ground in the short time through conversations and countless Zoom calls.

Also, Nesbitt pointed out that Hardaway’s interest in him began two years ago when he was recruiting James Wiseman, now a projected top five pick in this year’s NBA draft.

“Toward the end of this season he came back around and started talking to me again and then he offered me,” Nesbitt said of Hardaway. “I love how he told me he’d use me in his system. He wants me to be a one and a two, other schools want me to play the wing. That really appealed to me.”

RELATED: Former Arkansas star Stefan Welsh launches fall league to help players earn scholarships

Last season, Nesbitt averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds for St. Louis Christian.

Nesbitt is the Tigers second commitment from the 2021 class, joining St. Andrew’s School (Boca Raton, Fla.) wing Josh Minott. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Ransom Highlights and Evaluation

Cam'Ron Ransom is a quarterback prospect from Armwood Senior High School in Seffner, Fla. Ransom is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Tysheem Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tysheem Johnson is a safety prospect from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Sawyer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

No. 1 RB TreVeyon Henderson Bigger, Faster In Preparation for Ohio State

SI99 No. 1 RB and All-American Bowl selection TreVeyon Henderson details his mindset ahead of his final high school game.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI99 Injury Report: Top Prospects Return to Action After Missing 2019

High School football across America is just about back in full swing and some of the nation's top prospects, SI99 members, are back in action after injuries extended their long layoff.

SI All-American

by

MattySolo

The D'Marco Dunn Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...

Dunn is the Tar Heels second commitment from the 2021 class.

D'Marco Dunn

SIAA Freak of the Week: Josh Hough

SI All-American continues its latest feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

by

OrangeExtremist

2023 Congolese Forward Cyr Malonga’s Star is on the Rise

Malonga is swiftly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class.

Jason Jordan

by

Ponta Labelle

Caleb Williams Blog: 'This is an Exciting Week'

Top recruit Caleb Williams gives back to area seniors, helps to potentially bring football back in Virginia and helps Oklahoma land a recruit.

Caleb Williams

by

eweber

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Elite Wing Jordan Nesbitt Set to Announce

Nesbitt's announcement will be Thursday.

Jason Jordan