Elite 2021 Wing Jordan Nesbitt Commits to Memphis

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Academy wing Jordan Nesbitt had never given a gift to someone else on his birthday, but Thursday on the day he turned 19, Nesbitt gave a valuable gift to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, committing to the Tigers over Illinois and Saint Louis.

“It was just the best fit for me and the best opportunity for me,” Nesbitt said. “I just felt like Memphis gives me the best chance to reach my dreams.”

Ironically, of the three, Memphis was the last to the party in terms of offering. The Tigers extended Nesbitt an offer on August 3.

Still, they made up significant ground in the short time through conversations and countless Zoom calls.

Also, Nesbitt pointed out that Hardaway’s interest in him began two years ago when he was recruiting James Wiseman, now a projected top five pick in this year’s NBA draft.

“Toward the end of this season he came back around and started talking to me again and then he offered me,” Nesbitt said of Hardaway. “I love how he told me he’d use me in his system. He wants me to be a one and a two, other schools want me to play the wing. That really appealed to me.”

Last season, Nesbitt averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds for St. Louis Christian.

Nesbitt is the Tigers second commitment from the 2021 class, joining St. Andrew’s School (Boca Raton, Fla.) wing Josh Minott.