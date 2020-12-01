SI All-American Candidate Jordan Nesbitt Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF Jordan Nesbitt

Projected Position: Small Forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds

School: St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Academy

Committed to: Memphis

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Nesbitt is a long and wiry athlete with elite quickness which enables him to maneuver around and create for himself and his teammates. Nesbitt is shifty and slippery on the wing, and his combination of speed spurts and elite ball-handling skills make him tough to defend.

Instincts: Nesbitt is a gifted scorer who can fill it up on all three levels, but has the vision to involve his teammates when he’s drawing attention from the opposition. Nesbitt remains in attack mode but makes good reads on the offensive end and doesn’t force shots.

Polish: Nesbitt plays with a high motor but remains calculated in his attack. He doesn’t waste movement on the offensive end; every speed shift and hesitation has purpose and enables him to be effective. As a defender, Nesbitt brings the same intensity and is capable of guarding multiple positions because of his length.

Bottom Line: Nesbitt’s size, length and skill as a three-level, high-motor scorer will ensure that he’ll be an instant-impact player at the next level. As he continues to develop as a defender, Nesbitt’s stock should soar during his time at Memphis.