Elite 2021 Guard Jordan Riley Commits to Georgetown

Jason Jordan

For Brentwood (N.Y.) combo guard Jordan Riley, it was important to pick a college where he could have the opportunity to showcase his abilities early and be in a system that would allow him to flourish; but just as important for Riley was who he’d be showcasing those abilities under.  

On Friday, Riley opted to learn under the tutelage of NBA Hall of Famer and Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing.

Riley picked the Hoyas over Kansas, St. John’s, Florida State and Connecticut.

When asked how big a factor his relationship with Ewing was in his decision, Riley said, “Very big.”

“Not only was he calling me the whole time, when I go there, I can trust him as somebody that can look after me,” Riley said. “He was like ‘You made my day!’ He was happy.”

Ewing’s emotion is understandable considering Riley’s potential.

Riley is a super athletic guard who scores on all three levels efficiently and delivers momentum shifting “wow” plays.

This past season at Brentwood, Riley averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists a game while leading his team to the Suffolk Class AA championship.  

Riley said having his decision out of the way isn’t just a relief for him, but also his family.

“It’s definitely some weight off my shoulders,” Riley said. “It was a blessing, but it was a lot. I’m glad to have it out of the way.”

Riley is the lone commit for the Hoyas in the 2021 class thus far.

