Elite Shooting Guard Matthew Cleveland Commits to Florida State

Jason Jordan

Ever since he cut his list to five on June 29, Pace Academy (Atlanta) shooting guard Matthew Cleveland has had tunnel vision when it came to his ultimate decision about where he would play in college. 

Cleveland was so focused that he declined when North Carolina and Kentucky reached out to him late in the recruitment process to try and make their pitch.

RELATED: Jonathan Kuminga takes the G League route

“This is a stressful process,” Cleveland said. “I had to really focus to make the right decision.”

On Tuesday, Cleveland announced the results of that focus, picking Florida State over Kansas, Michigan, Stanford and N.C. State.

This past season, Cleveland pumped in 22.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals a game for the Knights to lead them to a state title. Late last month he was the best player at a loaded OnTheRadarHoops showcase in Atlanta, averaging 32 points a game.  

What are the reigning ACC Tournament champs getting in Cleveland?

RELATED: Elite players learn lessons from MJ documentary

An elite combination of versatility and athleticism, Cleveland checks off a lot of boxes as an off-guard on both ends of the floor. He's a skilled slasher who finds lanes that most players don’t see in order to make his way to the basket. He’s also a capable perimeter threat and has improved in that area over the last year. Cleveland has a high basketball IQ and makes smart plays on both ends, all but ensuring that he’ll be an instant impact player in Tallahassee.

Cleveland joins Wren (Piedmont, S.C.) shooting guard Bryce McGowens to form the Seminoles’ 2021 haul thus far.

