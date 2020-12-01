SI All-American Candidate Kaleb Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF Kaleb Washington

Projected Position: SF

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 185 pounds

School: Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook

Committed to: Dayton

Frame: Slim frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Washington is an athletic scorer with great size and length who impacts the game on both ends. He’s quick and agile with great body control as he maneuvers into the lane.

Instincts: Washington is aware of his stature and uses it to his advantage often. His length and quickness help him beat opposing players off the dribble from the wing, but he’s big enough to operate in the paint effectively. Washington guards multiple positions and competes as a rebounder.

Polish: Washington is at his best when he’s able to create off the dribble from the wing. As a three-level scorer, Washington keeps the defense off balance and has the basketball IQ to make plays for his teammates.

Bottom Line: Washington is an elite athlete, with the length and size to break down his man off the dribble and score efficiently on all three levels. He projects as an instant-impact player at Dayton next season.