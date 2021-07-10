adidas 3SSB: Top 2022 Combo Guard Keyonte George Sets Decision Timeline

HOOVER, Ala. – Keyonte George knows the “when,” it’s “where” that he’s still drawing a blank on right now.

Four official visits – Texas, Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State – in and George is confident enough that he’ll be able to mull over his thoughts and come up with a decision “by late August.”

“I don’t have a set date or anything like that, but that’s when I want to get it done,” George said. “I have to sit down with my mom and a couple people in my circle to figure it all out after the live periods. The visits definitely turned things up a level because they were all great.”

That said, George said there was one visit that stood out above the rest, though George declined to reveal which school wowed him the most.

“That one wasn’t topped by any of the other ones,” George said. “That’s something I’ll keep in mind, but I still have a lot to weigh out because I have great relationships with all of the staffs, and I could see myself being successful at all of those schools.”

Adding to the already difficult process is that George could potentially take a visit to Kentucky, the school which rounds out his top five, after the live periods conclude early next month.

“Nothing is set in stone,” George said of possible visiting Lexington. “But I may take the visit. All of the schools want me to come in there and take the ball from day one, so it’s a tough decision.”

George has consistently proven to be worth handing over the proverbial keys during his freshman season.

At 6-foot-4, George is capable of dominating both guard positions with his elite speed and quickness. He’s an efficient scorer at all three levels and thrives as a skilled playmaker with precise vision and athleticism.

This summer, George is averaging 25 points, six assists and four rebounds a game for Southern Assault (Texas). That was a carryover from a dominant junior season at iSchool Academy (Lewisville, Texas) where George posted 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals a game.

He capped off a strong Saturday at the adidas 3SSB with a 24-point, 16-rebound performance in a 74-63 win over WACG.

“All of the schools see me as a combo guard who can play either position,” George said. “I look at myself as being whatever the team needs to win. I’m comfortable at both positions.”

As for his ultimate decision, George said the variable that will weigh heaviest will be which school truly made him a priority in every facet.

“Everybody can say that you’re a priority, but it all comes down to who showed it,” George said. “I can tell by their actions. I want to be where I was the priority, where the head coach was texting me regularly, where they’ve been the most consistent because I know that’s where I’ll have the best chance to succeed.”