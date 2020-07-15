The Langston Love Blog: This is Why I Chose Baylor…

Montverde (Fla.) Academy shooting guard Langston Love ended his recruitment on Wednesday, committing to Baylor over Kansas, Texas A & M, UCLA, Texas, Stanford, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Villanova, Illinois and Arkansas. Love is one of the top shooting guards in the country and was an intricate piece for the top high school basketball team in the country last season. Love broke down what went into his decision to commit to Scott Drew and the Bears in an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated.

What’s up world, it’s Langston Love and as you may have seen I just committed to Baylor University.

I actually wasn’t planning on making my decision until around October, but on Monday is when I felt like it was time. I talked it over with my family and we just didn’t see any other reason to wait.

I’m excited about my decision because I know that it was the right school for me. I just feel like Baylor gives me the best of both world, great academics and great basketball.

I love the coaching staff and the way that they develop their guards is something that was really big for me.

The staff really made me a priority, and I had been building my relationship with them since 2018. They contacted me just about every day; at least four times a week I was talking or texting with them. They were definitely one of if not the most persistent school in my recruitment.

It’s one thing for a school to tell you that they want you, but it’s different when they show you. I know that I’m going to a place where I’m wanted and needed.

I’m from San Antonio, so the fact that my family will be able to watch me play was a factor. My brother went to New Hampshire, but we never really got to see his games so to have their support is gonna be big for me.

Of course, with everything going on right now, I wasn’t able to take visits to schools, but I knew that I wanted to be at Baylor. I’ve already taken two unofficial visits to there and I loved everything about the campus.

Not being able to take any other visits made my decision even easier because there really wasn’t any other factor for me to weigh out.

I told Coach (Scott) Drew and Coach (Jerome) Tang at the same time and they started screaming and jumping up and down! Haha!

It was great to see that and to know that they were so happy about my commitment.

It’s really a relief to have this decision out of the way because I can just focus on getting better in every way.

I’m just happy that I’ll be able to play at such a great school for such a great coaching staff and in my home state!

OK, guys I wanted to give you the reasons why Baylor was the place for me and how I came to my decision.

Stay safe and "Sic 'em!"

