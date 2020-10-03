SI.com
Elite 2021 PG JD Davison Commits to Alabama

Jason Jordan

Earlier this year, JD Davison cemented his legacy as an Alabama high school basketball legend by dropping 34 points including the game-winning 3-pointer to lead Calhoun (Letohatchee, Ala.) to a state title.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-3 senior point guard announced he’d be staying home to continue his dominant hardwood run.

Davison picked Alabama over Kansas, Auburn, LSU, Memphis and Michigan. There was some thought that Davison could opt for the NBA G League's professional pathway program, but ultimately it was the collegiate route that won out.

Last season, Davison averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds and five assists a game and was a finalist for the inaugural SI All-American team.

Davison continued that dominant run this summer; despite the pandemic limiting consistent elite competition, Davison managed to raise his stock by dominating the competition at every event.

That earned him a spot on Sports Illustrated’s pandemic stockrisers list, which highlighted the most dominant players this summer.

Davison’s combination of speed, athleticism and feel continue to make him nearly impossible to stop. He’s efficient on all three levels and competes on both ends of the floor.

Think Russell Westbrook, a relentless competitor with great size and all of the physical tools.

Davison is Alabama’s second commit from the 2021 class, joining St. Francis Day School (Roswell, Ga.) wing Jusaun Holt. 

