SI All-American Candidate Mason Miller Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF Mason Miller

Projected Position: Power Forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-9, 190 pounds

School: Germantown (Tenn.) Houston

Committed to: Creighton

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop lean muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Miller is an elite finisher with elite footwork and quickness which enables him to maneuver around fewer mobile bigs. Miller is super versatile and agile with blow-by speed from the perimeter. Miller uses his footwork and size to create optimal positioning as a rebounder.

Instincts: Miller is the son of former NBA star Mike Miller, who is currently an assistant coach at Memphis; it’s clear that he’s taken on the high hoops IQ of his father. Miller has a great feel on offense and picks his spots well. He’s versatile enough to be an efficient scorer on all three levels and gets to the basket using his quickness.

Polish: Miller doesn’t waste movements, especially on the offensive end, where’s he’s constantly rotating around to gain optimal positioning for the ball. He makes great reads whether he’s on the perimeter or in the paint and can create for his teammates. His vision and efficiency as a passer are underrated and he’s an aggressive rebounder on both ends.

Bottom Line: Miller has the pedigree and the versatility to make an impact from day one. At 6-9, Miller is going to be a matchup problem because of his shooting ability and the ability to drive and finish with authority at the rim. The scary part is that Miller is just coming into his own as a player; his upside may be the most intriguing part.