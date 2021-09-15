McDonald’s All American Games Headed Back to Chicago in 2022

The Games have been cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a pandemic-induced, two-year hiatus the McDonald’s All American Games are set to return in 2022, but come March, 48 of the top boys and girls high school basketball players in the country will lace ‘em for the 45th anniversary of the Games in a new location.

Following two pre-pandemic years in Atlanta, the Games will head back to Chicago at Wintrust Arena, home to the Chicago Sky.

“No city has as much Games’ history, so it’s only right that we return to Chicago for our 45th anniversary,” said Elizabeth Campbell, senior director of cultural engagement, McDonald’s USA. “It’s special to think about the impact the Games have had over all these years; whether it’s for the athletes, their local communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the families that are supported by the organization.”

This marks the ninth time the Games will be held in Chicago; the city previously hosted the Games in 1982 and from 2011-2017.

The Windy City has bred some of the Games’ most elite players and performances over the years including hometown favorites Derrick Rose, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis and Jabari Parker.

While in-person Games are being planned for 2022, McDonald’s said in a statement that they’re “closely monitoring COVID-19 and consulting with medical experts.”

“The health and safety of the players, spectators and staff remains the top priority,” the release read.

Rosters for the games are typically released in late January.

All 24 of the players named to last year’s roster were represented in the SI99.