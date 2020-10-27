The Michael Foster Blog: Georgia and Florida State, Pro Options, Starting Season and More

Michael Foster is an SI All-American and a consensus top 10 player in the 2021 class. Last season he averaged averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), with a mix of elite colleges and overseas pro teams all applying the full-court recruiting press. Foster has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Michael Foster back at you with another blog here with Sports Illustrated.

We started our season last weekend and went 3-1.

We played OK, but we didn’t play well for a whole game in any of the games. I had lot of moments but could‘ve played better too.

We have some talent but have to learn how to play the right way and slow down as a team.

I feel like our team is gonna be really good this year.

No one has their own agenda, no one’s trying to be the best player in the world; we’re all buying in. Our chemistry is great and we all actually like each other, so that helps a lot.

My recruitment is going cool!

The two colleges that are reaching out to me the most on my list are Georgia and Florida State. I think schools are backing off more now because they keep listening to the pro and G League options.

I can’t worry about who’s not reaching out, it’s fine.

Georgia and Florida State are schools that I’m really interested in and I’m enjoying getting to know the staffs.

Of course, I’m still talking to China, Germany, Australia and the G League; there’s a lot that goes into all of that so I’m just taking my time with everything.

At the end of the day, I am going to make the best decision for me, whether that’s college or pro.

I turn 18 early next year so I’m thinking about where everything is at with COVID, where my game is at, where the recruitment is with Georgia and Florida State and things like that.

I’m not in a rush; I can’t be with this.

I’m back at school of course and I’m liking being back in the routine.

We do the masks, and the temperature checks just like everyone else, but I think we’re all happy to be playing the game we love.

I’m staying on top of things in the classroom, just trying to finish my last year strong on and off the court.

Alright, well, musically, I have to say that NBA YoungBoy is still the best out there. Everything he’s putting out is fire. I’m listening to a lot of Lil Durk too.

I would advise people to check them both out.

Other than that, I’m in the gym; I don’t really have time for much else with basketball and school.

OK, guys I have to get back to work, but check back soon and I’ll have another update for you.

Take care and stay safe out there.

