The DaRon Holmes Blog: This is Why I Committed to Dayton…

DaRon Holmes

Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward DaRon Holmes committed to Dayton over Marquette, Arizona and California. He wrote an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated to breakdown the thought-process behind his decision.

What’s up world, it’s DaRon Holmes and I’m happy to be officially committed to Dayton!

I’m just excited right now, it’s been a long process for me, but at the end of the day I just felt like the staff there and the culture was a perfect fit for me.

I really took my time and felt like I made the right decision based off how the system fit my game and the opportunity that I could have there with a hard work.

I just want to come in and work hard and do whatever it takes to win.

Coach (Anthony) Grant really showed me how they could really elevate my game and put me in position to be successful. I know that I have to buy-in and work hard and that’s the only focus for me in going there.

So, the way I told Coach Grant was I sent him my commitment video!

Then I got on a Zoom with them and they were just really excited. I could tell that they were genuinely happy to have me there, which only helped me realize more that I’d made the right decision.

Of course now I’m gonna be looking at who I can bring with me there to Dayton, and I may just have to start with my team!

We have a lot of talent right here in my locker room! Haha!

No, but I’m gonna be coming at whoever the staff is looking at; I feel like what they’re building there at Dayton is special, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.

Deciding in a pandemic has been one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do, but this is just what we’re all going through right now and we’re making the best of it.

I will say that you really have to step out on faith and be able to trust the staff because you’re really relying a lot on their words since you can’t come down and see for yourself.

I really trusted everything about the staff there, and that’s another reason I committed.

Whew!

I’m so relieved that’s it’s all over now.

The process is fun a lot of times, but the stress at the end is hard to describe.

I’m glad it’s over for me, now I can concentrate on my season and I can focus on getting better.

OK, guys I’ve gotta get going, I just wanted to give you a deeper look at how I came to my decision.

Take care!

