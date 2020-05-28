SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021

After debating a reclassification from 2021 to 2020 for the past couple of weeks, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) forward Michael Foster has decided to remain in the 2021 class.

“I’m definitely gonna be at Hillcrest next season,” Foster said. “I’ve got other goals that I want to accomplish with GEICO Nationals and individual goals so I’m not going to be moving up to 2020.”

Foster conceded that his age, 17, played a major factor in his decision to stay in his current class. He won’t turn 18 until February of 2021, which, per the National Basketball Players Association’s current collective bargaining agreement wouldn’t make him NBA draft eligible until 2022 since players must be 19 during the calendar year of the draft.

“So I would be going early knowing that I would have to be there two years,” Foster said. “That just doesn’t make sense to me with everything that I still want to do in high school. A lot of guys reclassify up to the class they were supposed be in from the beginning, but that’s just not my situation.”

This past season, Foster was the lone underclassman named to the SI All-American second team, averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks a game.

That level of production has schools like UCLA, Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Florida State, among many others, all in hot pursuit.

Foster said the G League’s Professional Pathway Program is also “a viable option” that he’s considering.

“Now that I’ve got the decision to stay in my class out of the way, I’m just focused on getting better and winning,” Foster said. “I want to keep building the relationships with the coaches that are recruiting me so I’m able to make the best decision when the time comes.”