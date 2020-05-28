SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Forward Michael Foster to Stay in 2021

Jason Jordan

After debating a reclassification from 2021 to 2020 for the past couple of weeks, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) forward Michael Foster has decided to remain in the 2021 class. 

“I’m definitely gonna be at Hillcrest next season,” Foster said. “I’ve got other goals that I want to accomplish with GEICO Nationals and individual goals so I’m not going to be moving up to 2020.”

RELATED: The Michael Foster Blog

Foster conceded that his age, 17, played a major factor in his decision to stay in his current class. He won’t turn 18 until February of 2021, which, per the National Basketball Players Association’s current collective bargaining agreement wouldn’t make him NBA draft eligible until 2022 since players must be 19 during the calendar year of the draft.

“So I would be going early knowing that I would have to be there two years,” Foster said. “That just doesn’t make sense to me with everything that I still want to do in high school. A lot of guys reclassify up to the class they were supposed be in from the beginning, but that’s just not my situation.”

This past season, Foster was the lone underclassman named to the SI All-American second team, averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks a game.

RELATED: SI All-American Boys Basketball Team

That level of production has schools like UCLA, Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Florida State, among many others, all in hot pursuit.

Foster said the G League’s Professional Pathway Program is also “a viable option” that he’s considering.

“Now that I’ve got the decision to stay in my class out of the way, I’m just focused on getting better and winning,” Foster said. “I want to keep building the relationships with the coaches that are recruiting me so I’m able to make the best decision when the time comes.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Garrett Nussmeier Blog: LSU Commitment Group Chat, Recruiting Others and More

LSU QB commitment Garrett Nussmeier is back with another blog on SI All-American. Today he digs into the communication with fellow Tiger commitments, recruiting others and his coaching aspirations.

Garrett Nussmeier

Electric In-State LB Ian Jackson Commits to Alabama over Childhood Favorite Auburn

One of the top defensive prospects in Alabama, linebacker Ian Jackson is headed to play for the Crimson Tide and tells SI All-American why.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite Center Moussa Cisse To Join the 2020 Class, Will Pick a College Next Week

Cisse is the top shot blocker in high school basketball.

Jason Jordan

by

Balldude

Devin Askew Talks Pandemic Training, When He Could Be at Kentucky and More

Askew is a part of SI All-American's No. 1 recruiting class for 2020.

Jason Jordan

The Skyy Clark Blog: Move to TN, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More

Clarks Blogs About Move to Tennessee, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More.

Skyy Clark

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on College Football's Timeline

Longtime NFL and collegiate head coach Jim Mora Jr. shares his unique perspective on the build up to a normal football season at each level on SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

Caleb Williams Salutes Gonzaga College High School's Class of 2020

As his junior year officially comes to a close, No. 1 prep quarterback prospect Caleb Williams salutes the senior class at Gonzaga College High School.

Caleb Williams

Top Junior Wing Jonathan Kuminga is Down to Five

Kuminga is still mulling over a potential move from 2021 to 2020.

Jason Jordan

The Elijah Fisher Blog: Quarantine Chef, Recruitment, Garage Workouts and More

Fisher is the top player in Canada, regardless of class.

Elijah Fisher

Duke's Jon Scheyer Talks Pandemic's Impact on Recruiting, College Season and More

How would Cameron Indoor Stadium feel at half capacity due to COVID-19 pandemic?

Jason Jordan