New Mikey Williams Blog: New offers, Workouts with Bronny, 3.8 GPA and More

Mikey Williams is widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class with the “next big thing” buzz that accompanies such an appointment at an early age. Williams is easily the most known high school basketball player in the country, regardless of class, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram, including Drake, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Despite him being just a freshman, Williams, a point guard at San Ysidro (San Diego), leads the state of California in scoring, averaging 32 points a game. Now, Williams has agreed to give Sports Illustrated access into his world by chronicling his life on and off the court in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Mikey coming at you with another entry to my Sports Illustrated blog!

It’s a crazy time with the quarantine and all, but I’ve been blessed to be able to have access to gyms. One of my friends knew a guy that had a gym and I’m in there every day now.

It’s been good because I’ve had other elite guys to workout with and we’re able to push each other to get better.

I worked out with Bronny (James) recently for about a week and we really went in pushing each other on the court. It’s not really a competition thing with us, we just push each other to our limits and that’s why we like to work out together.

Then, when we go against each other, we go as hard as possible at each other.

It makes us better, and that’s always the goal.

If I had to pick one thing that has gotten stronger in the quarantine workouts I would say my ball handling. I’ve really concentrated on that and I can see how it’s gotten better. That’s something that I’m proud of. My overall game has gotten better too.

I work really hard in the gym.

My coach and my AAU director tell me when schools reach out about me, so they’ve been staying in touch through them.

My latest offers are from Pittsburgh, Norfolk State, Tennessee State, Grambling State, Howard and Texas Southern, so that’s cool!

My other offers are from schools like Kansas, San Diego State, Tennessee, Memphis, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA, USC, Arkansas, New Mexico and a lot more.

I think the biggest thing I miss about summer ball is the traveling and the competition; just hanging out with my boys.

School just ended for me, so I’m happy about that. I think I’ll finish with around a 3.8 GPA so that’s something I’m proud of too.

Everyone is talking about how different online classes are, but I didn’t mind it. I was home schooled in middle school, so I was OK with it.

Right now, it looks like we may not get to play this summer so I’m focusing on the high school season; we have transfers coming in and I think we’ll have a chance to have a really strong team. I’m already looking forward to it.

I’m still filming my show with Overtime and that’s been a fun experience for me! There’s a lot that goes in to filming a show, but it’s fun. Make sure you guys check it out.

OK guys I’ve gotta get back to my second work out, but I appreciate you guys checking in. Stayed tuned and I’ll have another one for you soon.

Stay safe.

