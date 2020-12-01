SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Mikey Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CG Mikey Williams (2023)
Projected Position: Shooting guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Huntersville (N.C.) Lake Norman
Schools of interest: Alabama State, Arizona State, Hampton, Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina Central, San Diego State, Tennessee State, Texas Southern and USC.

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to develop bulk at the next level.

Athleticism: Williams is an exceptional athlete who plays above the rim and uses an ideal combination of shiftiness, speed and strength to maneuver into the lane and finish with authority.

Instincts: Williams has a scorer’s mentality, but doubles as a gifted playmaker off the ball. Williams makes strong reads whether he’s attacking from the wing or creating to exploit a matchup advantage for a teammate.

Polish: Williams is at his best when he’s applying pressure on the defense and his three-level scoring keeps the defense on edge at all times. Williams tends to pick his spots well most of the time and plays with an intensity that is infectious to his teammates.

Bottom Line: Williams has loads of hype as the most recognizable face in high school basketball, courtesy of his 2.6 million followers on Instagram. That has brought about unrealistic expectations, yet Williams has managed to maintain his standing as one of the top players in the country. That resilience coupled with his talent will keep his stock moving in an upward trajectory. 

