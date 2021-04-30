Elite Point Guard TyTy Washington Has Reenacted Infamous GEICO Nationals Misfire 10 Times

Washington is one of the hottest commodities in the 2021 class since decommitting from Creighton.

Earlier this month, just after TyTy Washington narrowly missed the go-ahead three-pointer as time expired in the GEICO Nationals semifinals, he readily admitted that the play would bother him “for a while.”

RELATED: Montverde Academy wins fifth national title

To shorten the recovery process, Washington said he’s reenacted the infamous shot “at least 10 times.”

“It’s like therapy,” Washington said. “I had to do it.”

Washington, who was named to the SI All-American Second Team, took the week off after GEICO Nationals and watched a replay of the game with his family. When the shot came up at the end, Washington said his mother urged him not to watch.

“I told her I wanted to watch,” said Washington, who has heard from schools like Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, UCLA, Oregon, Auburn, LSU, among many others since decommitting from Creighton. “I actually like to watch things like that. I want to know what went wrong.”

The next day, Washington went to the gym and replayed the scenario at game speed.

RELATED: Recruits 'excited' about taking visits again after NCAA lifts dead period

Trailing by two to Montverde (Fla.) Academy in the waning seconds, Washington effortlessly blows by his defender on the wing then steps back behind the three-point line and launches.

Swish.

Over the next couple of weeks, he did nine more times, and of the 10 attempts he’s drained eight.

Agonizing?

Not at all.

“It actually makes it easier to deal with,” Washington said. “I know that if I’m ever in that situation again I can go to that same shot with the same confidence and it’s gonna go in. It helped me get past it.”