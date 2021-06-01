Elite 2022 SG MJ Rice Will Transfer to Prolific Prep

Rice is the most physically imposing scoring guard in the country and a gifted playmaker.

Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) received a major boost to its backcourt on Tuesday, as elite shooting guard MJ Rice told Sports Illustrated that he would be suiting up for the Crew for his senior season.

“It’s the perfect fit for me,” Rice said. “All of the people at Prolific are focused on getting better and working toward that goal in every way. There is a lot of talent and the training is top notch. I know that my game will go to another level after a year there.”

MJ Rice will give Prolific Prep one of the top teams in the country.

Last season at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Rice averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game. He turned it up a notch this spring with Team Loaded (N.C.), posting 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game.

The production has everyone from Oklahoma State to N.C. State to Louisville to Duke, among many others, all giving chase.

Rice said his visit to Prolific Prep last month sealed the deal.

“This was a no-brainer for me,” Rice said. “They’re a great group of talented, skilled guys that want to work. We all have the same goals to win the GEICO Nationals and to be the best version of ourselves on and off the court. Plus, all of the people around the program have player’s best interest in mind; it’s a great situation.”

Rice is one of the most physically imposing guards in the country, using a special blend of brute strength, athleticism and speed to dominate the competition. Rice scores efficiently on all three levels and doubles as a high IQ playmaker who creates for himself and his teammates off the dribble.

Those tools should mesh well with one of the top frontcourts in the country in Adem Bona and Mouhamed Gueye.

“The sky is the limit for me at Prolific Prep,” Rice said. “I’m just excited to get to work after the summer. I’m already building close relationships with the guys there. First, I’m gonna take care of business this summer, then we’re gonna take care of business there. I’m excited.”