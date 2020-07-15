Elite 2020 Center Moussa Cisse Commits to Memphis

On Wednesday, Memphis head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway just received a considerable upgrade to his frontcourt, specifically on the defensive end.

Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.) 7-footer picked Memphis over Kentucky, LSU, Georgetown, Florida State and Georgia.

Cisse reclassified from 2021 to 2020 in late May and is widely regarded as the top shot blocker in high school basketball.

Cisse only took an unofficial visit to Memphis due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past season, Cisse led Lausanne to a state title averaging 21.3 points, 14 rebounds and 9.2 blocks a game.

What are the Tigers getting in Cisse?

In February at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago, Cisse touched the top of a vertical leap tester which means his hand was above the backboard and his head was above the rim.

That sums up his athletic ability, but Cisse is also, arguably, the most energetic, fiery frontcourt player in the country.

Cisse has a 7-4 wingspan and a 9-4 standing reach with great instincts and timing defensively; that makes him one of the top shot blockers at the high school level in recent memory. Cisse had 21 blocks in a game this season and led the Nike EYBL in blocks last summer at 4.5 a game.

Offensively, Cisse is raw offensively, but has good hands and finishes efficiently around the rim. That combination will make him a productive pro.

Cisse’s defensive prowess seems tailormade for the Tigers, last season Memphis led the AAC in defensive rebounds and field-goal percentage defense.

Cisse joins USC Salkehatchie forward Ahmad Rand to form the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting haul.