The Paolo Banchero Blog: 5-on-5's Again, Potential Package with Kennedy Chandler, Lil Durk and More

Paolo Banchero is an SI All-American with one of the most versatile skill sets of any player in the country, regardless of class. He’s already led O’Dea (Seattle) to a state title, won MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp last summer and won Underclassmen of the Year in the Nike EYBL. This past season he was equally dominant with the list of college suitors to prove it like Duke, Kentucky, Washington, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Arizona. Now, Banchero has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up everybody, it’s Paolo back here with another blog with Sports Illustrated during this coronavirus so let’s get into it.

Things have gotten better as far as being able to get back into the gym and get some work in. I’ve played with my high school teammates, AAU teammates, a couple college and pro guys that are back home now too.

It feels good to be able to get up and down the court again.

I think I’ve gotten better for sure; the only thing is the conditioning, but that comes from actual game speed, which we haven’t had.

We just had AAU tryouts last weekend so we’re gonna get out soon and get to a few events. It obviously won’t be as busy as my summer usually is, but just to get basketball back even a little will be good.

I’m very safe when I’m out training and playing, always squirting hand sanitizer, wearing masks, I don’t touch doors or things like that.

I’m taking the virus seriously, and I hope everyone else is too.

My recruitment is pretty slow with no travel; I’ve just been talking to coaches for the most part. It’s still Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Washington and Arizona.

I think with the pandemic slowing up my recruitment I’m more so thinking that I’ll probably wait longer than I probably would have. There’s just so many things that I don’t know.

I’m guessing that there will be a college basketball season, but who really knows.

I want to take extra time to think about it, but not make a decision. I’d rather be safe than sorry, but I understand why some players might want to go ahead and end it and commit early.

Me and my guy Kennedy Chandler have had talks about maybe teaming up in college. That’s my boy and it all depends on how we’re feeling in the end. We want the best for each other, so maybe that can be together. If it’s not, we’re gonna do what’s best for us individually.

There’s a good chance that it could happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.

I finished up school and got a 3.5 GPA to end my junior year. I was proud of that!

Being online was a weird experience, but it worked out.

It’s a good feeling to be out of school; it takes away stress even though times are tough. I can relax in that aspect at least.

Oh, I got my Italian passport recently too!

When this is all over, I want to get there a little before I have to practice for the National Team. I just want to go and get a feel for it and everything like that. I think it would be a cool experience.

Music-wise, I loved “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby and Lil Durk had his new project too!

Also, I know there’s a lot going on in the world, but I encourage everyone to get out and learn more about everything. I encourage peaceful protests too because I feel like this is a real chance for things to change for the better.

OK, guys that’s all for my blog this week. Thanks for checking in and seeing what I’ve been up to.

Stay safe and stay positive!

I’ll see you next time.

