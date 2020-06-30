SI All-American
Streetball Legend Professor Wants to Keep Momentum for Fight Against Social Injustice Going

Jason Jordan

It’s been 17 years since Grayson Boucher adopted the catchy moniker “Professor,” an alias he earned after joining the famous AND1 MixTape Tour playing off of the fact that he schooled the opposition on the court.  

These days Professor is more interested in being the student as he learns more about what he can do to help in the fight against social injustice.

“I would never know firsthand what it’s like to be black in American, but I think I’ve experienced it as much as I probably could being a white person,” said Professor, a the streetball legend. “I want to do everything I can, so I want to constantly learn. Just really being in the black community it really hit home for me. 

"I feel like a lot of people who don’t understand the Black Lives Matter movement or what black people go through in our country with racism are people who are a little bit distant from it. For me, it was very apparent that using my platform for change was the best move.”

Streetball is a deep-rooted in black culture, defined by Oxford dictionary as an "informal type of basketball played especially in urban areas,” and Professor is, arguably, the most recognizable streetball player in the world.

“When I look at how the black community has treated me it has been amazing,” Professor said. “They gave me a chance with streetball, and a lot of people supported me. A lot of people who don’t understand the movement are distant from the black culture, maybe don’t even have any black friends. My friends were effected so I should be.”

Professor said the best strategy for “real change” is an “all hands on deck” approach.

“I think people with big platforms have to speak out,” he said. “People like myself, and even somebody with not even a big following. I think voting is big come November. It has to be something ongoing, and I think the leaders with the loudest voice will need to keep speaking to keep this rolling.”

Elite 11: Day 1 Observations

A breakdown of the top highlights and storylines from Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American

Elite 11: Watch Caleb Williams Set the Tone During Day 1 Workout

Despite the hype, expectations and a rain delay on Day 1 at the Elite 11 Finals, Caleb Williams set the tone as the event's front-runner with an extraordinary performance.

John Garcia, Jr.

Ranking the QBs After Day 1 of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American provides its pecking order of the top quarterbacks competing at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals following the first day of action.

SI All-American

Live Updates: Day 1 at The 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American has boots on the ground in Tennessee tracking the 2020 Elite 11 Finals in real time. Check back often for updates from the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.

SI All-American

2023 Phenom Elijah Fisher ‘Strongly’ Considering Morgan State

Fisher said it's time to consider offers from HBCU schools 'big time."

Jason Jordan

SI All-American Emoni Bates Commits to Michigan State

Bates is widely regarded as the No. 1 NBA Draft prospect, regardless of class.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Gives Thanks, Arrives at Elite 11 Finals in Last Blog Before Commitment

The next week will feature two milestones for the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2021, as Caleb Williams arrives in Tennessee to compete at the Elite 11 Finals just days before making his college commitment.

Caleb Williams

Ranking the Quarterbacks Ahead of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American provides its pre-camp pecking order of the top quarterbacks set to compete at the 2020 Elite 11 quarterback camp, set to begin Monday.

SI All-American

USC QB Commit Miller Moss on Elite 11 Competition, First Week at Mater Dei High

A busy time for USC quarterback commitment Miller Moss as he completed his first week at Mater Dei High School and travels to Nashville, Tenn. to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.

Miller Moss

The Caleb Houstan Blog: Convos with Coach K, New Offers, Lil Baby and More

Houstan is one of the top shooting guards in the country.

Caleb Houstan