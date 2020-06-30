Streetball Legend Professor Wants to Keep Momentum for Fight Against Social Injustice Going

It’s been 17 years since Grayson Boucher adopted the catchy moniker “Professor,” an alias he earned after joining the famous AND1 MixTape Tour playing off of the fact that he schooled the opposition on the court.

These days Professor is more interested in being the student as he learns more about what he can do to help in the fight against social injustice.

RELATED: OSU Point Guard Cade Cunningham Speaks Out Against Social Injustice

“I would never know firsthand what it’s like to be black in American, but I think I’ve experienced it as much as I probably could being a white person,” said Professor, a the streetball legend. “I want to do everything I can, so I want to constantly learn. Just really being in the black community it really hit home for me.

"I feel like a lot of people who don’t understand the Black Lives Matter movement or what black people go through in our country with racism are people who are a little bit distant from it. For me, it was very apparent that using my platform for change was the best move.”

Streetball is a deep-rooted in black culture, defined by Oxford dictionary as an "informal type of basketball played especially in urban areas,” and Professor is, arguably, the most recognizable streetball player in the world.

RELATED: Pitt coach Jeff Capel 'Passionate' about change to social injustice

“When I look at how the black community has treated me it has been amazing,” Professor said. “They gave me a chance with streetball, and a lot of people supported me. A lot of people who don’t understand the movement are distant from the black culture, maybe don’t even have any black friends. My friends were effected so I should be.”

RELATED: NCCU coach LeVelle Moton talks personal experience with police brutality

Professor said the best strategy for “real change” is an “all hands on deck” approach.

“I think people with big platforms have to speak out,” he said. “People like myself, and even somebody with not even a big following. I think voting is big come November. It has to be something ongoing, and I think the leaders with the loudest voice will need to keep speaking to keep this rolling.”