Elite Prep Wing Patrick Baldwin Jr. Commits to UW-Milwaukee

Baldwin is the top wing in the SI99 with the ability to play and guard all five positions.
Three months after he told Sports Illustrated that he was “75% sure” he knew where he wanted to suit up in college, Patrick Baldwin Jr. has managed to find the last 25%.

On Wednesday, the top wing in the SI99 picked UW-Milwaukee over Duke and Georgetown.

The decision may come as a shock to the casual observer until you consider that Baldwin calls UW-Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin Sr. “dad.”

RELATED: Iverson Classic Standouts

Baldwin’s recruitment had long been considered a two-horse race between the Panthers and the Blue Devils with multiple lead changes throughout the process.

In the end, the lure of helping his father turn the tide in Milwaukee was too much for Baldwin to pass up.

Last season, the Panthers finished 10-12 and Patrick Sr.’s overall record with the Panthers is 47-70.

Baldwin is the type of player that can turn things around from day one.

At 6-foot-9, Baldwin is arguably the most versatile wing in the country, with the ability to stretch the defense with his marksman-like three-point shooting ability. Baldwin’s IQ is off the charts, and he’s capable of playing and guarding all five positions effectively.

RELATED: SI All-American Basketball Recruiting Class Rankings

This past season, Baldwin was sidelined after sustaining a severe ankle injury during the second game of the season against Menomonee Falls (Wis.).

Before that he had a quietly dominant summer with Phenom University (Wis.), averaging 20 points over 24 games and leading Phenom to a 22-2 record.

His average is even more impressive when you consider that most of their games were with 15-minute running clocks, a standard for most tournaments this summer to streamline games.

Baldwin is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. 

