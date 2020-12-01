SI.com
SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Patrick Baldwin Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. 
Projected Position: SF
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 190 pounds
School: Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton
Schools of Interest: Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan and North Carolina, among others.

Frame: Lean build with room to add bulk and muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Baldwin is a high-level athlete with great size and speed. He has great lateral movement and quickness, which helps him get free when he’s hunting his elite perimeter jump shot. Baldwin is agile and can play at all paces. 

Instincts: Baldwin is the son of UW-Milwaukee head coach Patrick Sr., and it’s clear he’s been taught all of the fundamentals of the game from his dad. Baldwin picks his spots well and recognizes situations quickly and reacts. His feel is one of his best attributes. 

Polish: Baldwin never gets rattled or sped up, he’s always within the frame of what he’s trying to accomplish. Since he draws most of the attention on the floor, he’s developed the ability to find the open man in the position where he’s most effective. 

Bottom Line: You’d be hard-pressed to find a player that presents a greater matchup advantage on both ends than Baldwin. For the past couple of summers, he ran with Phenom U (Wis.) and averaged 17 points, five rebounds and two assists a game, despite playing with multiple five-star players on the wing. That’s telling. 

Basketball

