SI All-American Candidate Pierre Brooks Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Pierre Brooks

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds

School: Detroit (Mich.) Douglass Academy

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Built and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Brooks is a big, strong guard who uses his quickness and footwork to get to his points on the floor. Brooks isn’t a high-flier, but he’s crafty with the ball and uses combination dribbles and speed bursts to impact the game.

Instincts: Brooks has great feel on both ends of the floor and anticipates well as a scorer and rebounder. He’s aware and recognizes situational matchups then attacks to expose them, whether that means dishing to a teammate or calling his own number. He picks his spots well and makes good reads.

Polish: Brooks has great body control on his drives and is able to hang in the air and finish through contact effectively. He has another gear to his motor that relentlessly pursues the ball, whether he’s following a shot or driving. Brooks is an efficient shooter from the perimeter with range.

Bottom Line: Brooks is a classic Tom Izzo guard: big, strong and tough. He’s also skilled with three-level scoring ability and doubles as a tough and gritty defender. Brooks isn’t afraid to do the dirty work and that will serve him well in East Lansing.