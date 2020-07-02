SI All-American
Streetball Legend Professor Said Pandemic Produced Outside Training May Help Players

Jason Jordan

For nearly four months basketball players on all levels have been scrambling trying to find creative ways to keep their skills sharp with most gyms being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

At some point, most have had venture outdoors to run drills and train at local parks, a byproduct that streetball legend Grayson Boucher, better known as Professor, said may be a blessing in disguise for hoopers.

RELATED: Professor speaks out against social injustice

“It can definitely be a good thing,” Professor said. “You’re basically outside braving the elements and the degree of difficulty is greater outside with a lot of different things.”

The biggest adjustments, according to Professor, are the surface, the physicality and the shooting.

“It’s gonna be harder to shoot, that’s for dang sure,” Professor said. “You’ve got the wind, a lot of times you’ve got double rims and quadruple rims so that’s gonna be a challenge. I’ve always considered those good things because if you can train through that it’s a lot easier to do things inside.”

RELATED: Duke coach Jon Scheyer talks pandemic's impact on recruiting

Professor made the transition back in 2003, when he left small-town Keizer, Ore., to join the And1 MixTape Tour traveling all over the world breaking ankles and taking names, which earned him his catchy moniker.

Today, Professor is the most well-known streetballer in the world.

“Growing up playing outside taught me a lot,” Professor said. “A lot of those things are harder outside; it definitely prepped me for the game when I’m playing indoors with a nice basketball on a nice floor, nice hoop, no wind.”

