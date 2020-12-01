SI All-American Candidate Quincy Allen Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF Quincy Allen

Projected Position: Small Forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds

School: Washington (D.C.) Maret School

Committed to: Colorado

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Allen is a solid athlete who gets to his spots on the floor and has elite body control, which allows him to finish through contact efficiently. Allen is quick off the dribble and has great length which helps him impact the game in a variety of different ways.

Instincts: Allen has a high basketball IQ and doesn’t waste movement on the offensive end. He’s calculated at the point of attack and gets to his spots well. He has strong anticipation on both ends of the floor, but specifically on the offensive end.

Polish: Allen is a marksman of a shooter from anywhere on the floor. He’s comfortable in attack mode and is masterful at controlling pace when he’s creating.

Bottom Line: Allen’s ability as a shooter and creator on the offensive end will continue to make him a hot commodity in the class. Coupled with his defensive IQ and feel, that attribute will ensure that he’s contributing immediately at Colorado.