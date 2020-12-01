SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Reese Dixon-Waters Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Reese Dixon-Waters
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds
School: Los Angeles (Calif.) St. Bernard Catholic
Committed to: USC 

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Dixon-Waters is a quick and agile guard with the shiftiness to maneuver in the lane and around the perimeter to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. 

Instincts: Dixon-Waters has a scorer’s mentality with the skill-set to back it up. He has great feel on offense and picks his spots well. He thrives as a playmaker with great size and vision, but his greatest asset offensively is his ability to knock down perimeter jump shots. 

Polish: Dixon-Waters makes great reads off the ball and moves well to get open, even under heavy duress. Dixon-Waters is a marksman from the perimeter, but has a strong enough handle to keep the defense off-balance. 

Bottom Line: Dixon-Waters’ ability to knock down shots will make him a contributor for USC from day one, but as his playmaking and ball-handling ability continue to grow, his stock for the levels beyond will follow. 

Basketball

