SI All-American Candidate Reese Dixon-Waters Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Reese Dixon-Waters

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds

School: Los Angeles (Calif.) St. Bernard Catholic

Committed to: USC

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Dixon-Waters is a quick and agile guard with the shiftiness to maneuver in the lane and around the perimeter to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Instincts: Dixon-Waters has a scorer’s mentality with the skill-set to back it up. He has great feel on offense and picks his spots well. He thrives as a playmaker with great size and vision, but his greatest asset offensively is his ability to knock down perimeter jump shots.

Polish: Dixon-Waters makes great reads off the ball and moves well to get open, even under heavy duress. Dixon-Waters is a marksman from the perimeter, but has a strong enough handle to keep the defense off-balance.

Bottom Line: Dixon-Waters’ ability to knock down shots will make him a contributor for USC from day one, but as his playmaking and ball-handling ability continue to grow, his stock for the levels beyond will follow.