The Robert Dillingham Blog: Big Summer, New Offers, Back on the Court

Combine Academy (Charlotte, N.C.) point guard Robert Dilingham is one of the top scoring point guards in the country and dominated the pandemic summer circuit in 2020 like no other. That’s led to a “who’s who” of college suitors all applying the full-court recruiting press to the 2023 star. Now, he’s agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything in his world into a monthly blog.

Aye what’s up world, it’s Robert Dillingham and I’m kicking off my new Sports Illustrated blog.

It’s hard to believe the summer is already over; with everything that was going on it went by fast, but it was fun.

I feel like I had a strong summer and I expected it because I put in a lot of work. I came into every game with the mentality to outwork everybody and that’s what worked for me.

RELATED: Robert Dillingham's star is on the rise

It really boosted my confidence even more to know that I can get better than I am right now.

I know that a lot of guys will be gunning for me now that I had the big summer, but I’m not worried about that.

I don’t look at anything I’ve done as a reason to stop working, I feel like I haven’t even started proving myself yet so all I think about is working.

We have a game this weekend in Atlanta and I’m excited about that; just ready to get on the floor with my guys.

I’m back at school now and I love being back to something normal; even though school isn’t normal at all. We wear masks all over the place, except for when we’re eating, and we can’t go to different dorms.

Of course, we social distance and wash our hands all the time.

It’s different, but I’m glad to be back in the routine.

I think my favorite class this semester is gonna Spanish, just because it’s something new that I don’t know. I’m to the point where I can read it and sometimes write it down. I can’t speak it yet, but I feel like I’ll be speaking it soon.

My latest offers were from Florida and Kansas so that was an honor.

I still hear from North Carolina all the time through my coach because schools can’t talk directly to me right now.

All of this stuff is still really new to me, so I appreciate it all. Even bigger is that it’s showing that all of my hard work is paying off.

My only goals are to become a better leader and get more wins than we had last year.

RELATED: Players dish on Kobe Bryant's impact

I’m all about the win!

Like most guys my age I listen to a lot of music; I think my favorite two artists right now are Gunna and Lil Baby.

I play video games too, mostly 2K, Fortnite, Call of Duty and a few others.

I’m pretty normal.

OK, I want to thank everyone for reading my first blog, I have to go get some work in at the gym, but I’ll have another one soon so stay tuned.

Thanks again.

Don’t forget to follow Robert Dillingham:

Instagram: robwitdashifts

Twitter: @robbwitdashifts