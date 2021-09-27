The Robert Dillingham Blog: Hosting Coaches, Gold with USA Basketball, Physical Science and More

Combine Academy (Charlotte, N.C.) point guard Robert Dillingham is one of the top scoring point guards in the country and dominated the pandemic summer circuit in 2021 like no other, including a Peach Jam title game appearance and breaking the single-game scoring record (31 points) to lead USA Basketball’s U16 squad to the gold medal. That’s led to a “who’s who” of college suitors all applying the full-court recruiting press to the 2023 star. Now, he’s agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything in his world into a monthly blog.

What’s up world, it’s Robert Dillingham back at you with another SI blog!

I’m still excited from winning the gold medal with the USA Basketball, so let’s start with that!

It was a crazy experience getting to play with all of the top players in the country and being able to be coached by some of the best coaches too. I don’t take it for granted because most people don’t get that opportunity!

RELATED: The Chris Livingston Blog - Commitment Primer

I scored 31 points in the gold medal game, and it ended up being the most points ever scored in the U16 division. First it was 27 points by Jabari Parker then another guy had 30 and then I had the 31.

That was pretty cool!

It was a special moment for me because I was just out there trying to win the game and they told me later in the game that I was close to the record.

My teammates kept looking for me, and the most important thing was that we won the gold!

I felt good about how I played this summer with it being my first summer on EYBL. I got to show what I can do and we won a lot.

We got the Peach Jam title game but we didn’t win it. My USA Basketball teammate Kylan (Boswell) definitely gave me a hard time about them beating us in the title game this year, but it’s all good! Haha!

We definitely could’ve won it, but we didn’t play our best game. We had a great team, but we didn’t put it together when we needed to.

Jon Lopez/Nike

That’s just another lesson learned for me though.

OK, the recruitment is going pretty cool for me; I’ve got all of the coaches coming out to my open gyms after school now that they can get out again. North Carolina was there on the first day and me and my dad had a great talk with Coach (Hubert) Davis.

Recently, LSU, Kansas and Memphis have jumped in for me. Tennessee offered me recently too!

RELATED: Kentucky adding Shaedon Sharpe could serve as a domino effect

I love the coaches being able to be out here watching us at open gym. I just like to be able to finally talk to them face to face.

I’m taking my time with everything though; I just want to find the perfect school that will help me develop my game and get me ready for the NBA.

I’m loving school right now too. I’d have to say my favorite class is my Physical Science class with Miss Phillips. I’m learning a lot in there!

On the music side, of course, I like Drake’s new album, but I’m still heavy with the Detroit rappers. Pretty much all of them!

OK guys that’s it for now, I just wanted to give you a quick update on what’s been going on with me.

Check back soon for my next one and be safe out there!

Don’t forget to follow Robert Dillingham:

Instagram: robwitdashifts

Twitter: @robbwitdashifts