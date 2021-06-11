2023 Forward Ron Holland Having a Productive Spring

Holland will be one of the most sought after prospects when the July live period commences.

Even as one of the top players in the 2023 class, Ron Holland said his experience in late May at the USA Men's Junior National Team Minicamp in Houston made him better.

“Getting the chance to put on and play for your country isn’t something that happens every day,” Holland said. “Everyone that got invited to come to the minicamp was elite, so you had to raise your level of play at all times. That’s the kind of situation that takes your game to another level. I’m always trying to find ways to do that.”

Seems spot on for a guy who picked up his second-straight state title with Duncanville (Texas) last month. He’s managed to elevate his play this spring with Drive Nation (Texas), pumping in 14 points and 13 rebounds a game.

That production has caught the attention of Memphis and Texas A&M.

Holland said he’s already building a strong bond with Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway because his approach has been different.

“He sees a lot in me and really wants me over there,” Holland said. “Last time I talked to him he asked me what I really need to work on. He didn’t tell me how great he thought I was or anything like that, he wanted to know what I could do to get even better. That stuck out to me. That let me know that he sees my potential and he’s not gonna give up on me. When I see that a coach cares like that it sticks out for sure.”

That said, Holland said he’s in no hurry to formalize any lists or make any big decisions at this point; instead, he’s looking forward to June 15 when the NCAA permits college coaches to make unlimited calls and texts to the 2023 class.

“I’m excited to get to know the coaches and build those relationships,” Holland said. “The biggest thing for me though is getting better. That’s what will take care of everything else.”